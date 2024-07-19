RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

