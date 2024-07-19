Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after buying an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $20,675,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.