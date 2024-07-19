Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,752.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,802 shares of company stock worth $32,145,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.