RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Buys £10,066.50 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Helen Stevenson acquired 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,066.50 ($13,054.73).
RM Price Performance
RM opened at GBX 81 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. RM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44.
RM Company Profile
