RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Buys £10,066.50 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Helen Stevenson acquired 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,066.50 ($13,054.73).

RM opened at GBX 81 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. RM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

