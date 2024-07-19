Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.1 %
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current year.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
