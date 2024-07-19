Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after buying an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

