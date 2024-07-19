Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

RWT stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $984.52 million, a P/E ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.