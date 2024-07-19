Raymond James Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.57.

NOA opened at C$26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.58. The company has a market cap of C$719.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 over the last 90 days. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

