Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

