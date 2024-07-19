QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

QCOM stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.21. 9,189,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

