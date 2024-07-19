Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth $713,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 22.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 311.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

