Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Zacks Research

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2024 earnings at $26.06 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $480.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

