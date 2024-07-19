Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after buying an additional 152,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

