Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 126,478 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

