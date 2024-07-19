Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.