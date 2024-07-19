Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.64.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $303.62 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

