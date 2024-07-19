Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

