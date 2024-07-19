ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,275,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

