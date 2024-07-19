ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,542 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $86,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 814,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

