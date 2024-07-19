ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

