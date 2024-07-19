ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

