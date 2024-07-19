ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in F5 by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $176.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.03. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

