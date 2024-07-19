ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

