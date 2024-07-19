ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

