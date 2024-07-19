ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.