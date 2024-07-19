PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.22% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,697,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PRCT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRCT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

