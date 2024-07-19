ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Lowered to $20.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $590.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.