PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.15

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 73266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $237,188.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,082. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 164,449 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.