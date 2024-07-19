Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 258,275 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

