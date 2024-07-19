Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Pool worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock remained flat at $330.64 during midday trading on Friday. 14,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.