Piper Sandler Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $66.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.