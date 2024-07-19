Piper Sandler Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $20.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 1.1 %

NOV opened at $19.26 on Monday. NOV has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

