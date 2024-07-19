Piper Sandler Boosts Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $30.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

