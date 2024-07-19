Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 226,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 170,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 302,859 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.