Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 303,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,713. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

