Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,121,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 169.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.41. 1,141,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,637. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

