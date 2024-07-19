Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 5,852 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 519,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 177,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,911,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 8,399,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

