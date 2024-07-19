Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 359,198 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 157,746 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,539,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.71. 331,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

