Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

KVUE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,411,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,296,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

