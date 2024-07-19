Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 125,000 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBG remained flat at $35.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

