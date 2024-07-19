Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 120.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

