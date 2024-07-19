Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$54.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.85.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE PPL opened at C$51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

