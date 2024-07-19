Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $22.94

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $21.75. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 523,324 shares trading hands.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

