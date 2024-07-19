Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.52, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

