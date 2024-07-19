Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,201,000 after buying an additional 530,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after buying an additional 1,099,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,610 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

