Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

