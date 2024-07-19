Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.94. The stock had a trading volume of 715,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

