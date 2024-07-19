Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,320,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,788,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 776,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 457,382 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,254. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

