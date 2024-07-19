Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBUS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.01. 106,348 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

