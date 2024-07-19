Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. 6,515,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

